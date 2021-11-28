Rangers team v Livingston: Giovanni van Bronckhorst names line-up for SPFL Premiership debut on Sunday lunchtime

The Dutchman took control of first-team affairs at the beginning of the week, and steered his new side to an impressive 2-0 win over Sparta Prague to seal progression from the UEFA Europa League group stage.

The eye-catching display at Ibrox, marked by a brace for a rejuvenated Alfredo Morelos, came in the wake of a deeply introspective defeat at Hampden, to Hibs, in the Premier Sports cup semi-final. van Bronckhorst was in the stand at the National Stadium to bear witness to the disappointment, but after just two days on the training ground, Rangers were already reflecting the new man’s philosophy against the Czech side.

Now it’s a return to domestic duty, but a different competition and different outcome being sought by the new manager, who recently appointed Ajax’s Dave Vos as assistant.

They take Rangers to West Lothian, to the troublesome Tony Macaroni Arena where both sides of the Old Firm have slipped up in recent seasons.

Here is the Rangers starting XI...

