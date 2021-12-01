Rangers team v Hibs revealed as Giovanni van Bronckhorst names starting line-up

In a repeat of the Premier Sports Cup semi-final, Hibs have gone for an identical team – but Rangers’ Dutch boss, who watched that game from the Hampden stands before his official appointment has made his mark on his side.
It is a match where Rangers can take advantage of the fixture schedule and move further ahead of second-placed Celtic and third-placed Hearts who themselves meet on Thursday, giving the league leaders a chance to pull further away – even for 24 hours – from their closest rivals.
The manager made one change for the win against Livingston on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, and has made a similar number for the midweek match in Edinburgh which is also being televised by the broadcaster.