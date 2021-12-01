Rangers manager Giovanni van Brockhorst will pick a team to face Hibs at Easter Road this evening. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Rangers team v Hibs revealed as Giovanni van Bronckhorst names starting line-up

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has stuck by the core of players who have led him to two win in his opening two games as manager at Ibrox.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 7:00 pm

In a repeat of the Premier Sports Cup semi-final, Hibs have gone for an identical team – but Rangers’ Dutch boss, who watched that game from the Hampden stands before his official appointment has made his mark on his side.

It is a match where Rangers can take advantage of the fixture schedule and move further ahead of second-placed Celtic and third-placed Hearts who themselves meet on Thursday, giving the league leaders a chance to pull further away – even for 24 hours – from their closest rivals.

The manager made one change for the win against Livingston on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, and has made a similar number for the midweek match in Edinburgh which is also being televised by the broadcaster.

1. Allan McGregor

Goalkeeper has rolled back the years with a couple of stunning saves against Sparta Prague and Livingston in recent weeks.

Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

Photo Sales

2. James Tavernier

Captain chipped in with to assists against Livingston

Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

Photo Sales

3. Borna Barisic

Croatian left-back has made his position his own, and back-up Bassey is excelling in the middle.

Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

Photo Sales

4. Connor Goldson

Outspoken the last time the sides met, Goldson has stepped up under van Bronckhorst and though caught out for the Livingston goal, has been otherwise solid and passing an outlet.

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

Photo Sales
