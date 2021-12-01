Rangers team v Hibs revealed as Giovanni van Bronckhorst names starting line-up

In a repeat of the Premier Sports Cup semi-final, Hibs have gone for an identical team – but Rangers’ Dutch boss, who watched that game from the Hampden stands before his official appointment has made his mark on his side.

It is a match where Rangers can take advantage of the fixture schedule and move further ahead of second-placed Celtic and third-placed Hearts who themselves meet on Thursday, giving the league leaders a chance to pull further away – even for 24 hours – from their closest rivals.

The manager made one change for the win against Livingston on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, and has made a similar number for the midweek match in Edinburgh which is also being televised by the broadcaster.

1. Allan McGregor Goalkeeper has rolled back the years with a couple of stunning saves against Sparta Prague and Livingston in recent weeks. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. James Tavernier Captain chipped in with to assists against Livingston Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Borna Barisic Croatian left-back has made his position his own, and back-up Bassey is excelling in the middle. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Connor Goldson Outspoken the last time the sides met, Goldson has stepped up under van Bronckhorst and though caught out for the Livingston goal, has been otherwise solid and passing an outlet. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales