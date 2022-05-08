Rangers team v Dundee United: Europa League heroes rested for Premiership clash

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team was in exhilirating form against RB Leipzig on Thursday night as they booked a place in Seville at this season’s UEFA showpiece final – but there are still tasks at home to be taken care of before then.

While the epic 3-1 win will live long in the memory, United visit Ibrox keen to join Rangers in Europe next season and in their bid to do so, could confirm Celtic as champions.

Rangers’ Old Firm rivals lead the league by nine points, with nine still available for van Bronckhorst’s men to win this season, but a considerable goal difference has Ange Postecoglou’s men on the brink of the title. Anything less than a home win will confirm the trophy is heading east across the city as a mathematical certainty but if Rangers can follow on with another three points the race is still, theoretically, on.

The Ibrox manager also has to weigh up the coming silverware ambitions too with Rangers in the Europa League and Scottish Cup finals in quick succession once the league campaign is over.

Here are the players the Rangers manager has selected this afternoon with seven changes made.

