Rangers team to face Celtic: Major call made on Aaron Ramsey and pace over power in defence

The Welsh international playmaker, whose three previous starts for the Scottish champions have all been away from home, is named in the side Giovanni van Bronckhorst hopes can secure the victory over Celtic needed to draw level on points with the current Premiership leaders at the top of the table.

As expected, Kemar Roofe leads the line for Rangers in the absence of Alfredo Morelos with the Colombian international striker facing a lengthy lay-off with a calf injury sustained while on international duty last week.

Supporting Roofe will be an attacking midfield trio of on-loan Juventus star Ramsey, Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent.

Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst has named his team to face Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Van Bronckhorst has chosen Leon Balogun ahead of Filip Helander as the central defensive partner for Connor Goldson, opting for the superior pace of the Nigerian international over the greater physicality of Helander.

Rangers team to face Celtic: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey; Jack, Lundstram; Aribo, Ramsey, Kent; Roofe. Subs: McLaughlin, Barisic, Helander, Sands, Davis, Kamara, Arfield, Diallo, Sakala.