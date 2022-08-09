Rangers team news: Big Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos calls, clear attacking intent, full starting XI

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has restored Ryan Kent to his starting XI after the forward won his fitness battle for the Champions League third qualifying round second-leg clash against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

By Mark Atkinson
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 6:27 pm
Ryan Kent has the potential to be a matchwinner against USG.
Kent has missed Rangers’ past two matches, including the 2-0 first-leg reversal in Belgium, but the former Liverpool man returns to the starting XI.

Van Bronckhorst has named an attack-minded team for the match at Ibrox this evening, with attacking midfielders Scott Arfield, Tom Lawrence and Malik Tillman all selected.

After scoring his first Rangers goal last weekend, Antonio Colak leads the line once again, with Alfredo Morelos – only just back to full fitness following thigh surgery – named on the bench.

James Sands partners Connor Goldson in the centre of defence, while Borna Barisic is preferred to Ridvan Yilmaz at left-back.

Rangers team to face Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic; Arfield, Lundstram, Lawrence; Tillman, Colak, Kent.

