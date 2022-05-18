Rangers team named for Europa League final as Giovanni van Bronckhorst makes huge call on Kemar Roofe

The Dutchman is hoping to become only the second Rangers manager in history to lift a European trophy, after Willie Waddell’s Barcelona Bears claimed the Cup Winners' Cup with a 3-2 win over Dynamo Moscow in 1972.

The current boss has put faith in the same players who overcame RB Leipzig at Ibrox in the semi-final second leg in the hope they can produce a repeat result and performance and bring the trophy back to Ibrox.

Kemar Roofe is available again having missed the last seven matches but the Jamaican international has been named on the bench with Joe Aribo, normally a midfielder, set to lead the Rangers attack.

Eintracht play a back three and it looks like Rangers will match them up.

Here is the Eintracht Frankfurt XI: Trapp, N'Dicka, Sow, Kostic, Kamada, Rode, Toure, Borre, Lindstrom, Tuta, Knauff Subs: Grahl, Jakic, Hrustic, Lammers, Hasebe, Ache, Chandler, Hauge, Da Costa, Lenz, Barkok, Paciencia.

Here is the Rangers starting XI for the big match:

1. GK: Allan McGregor Has produced some pivotal moments on the run to the final. Missed the last European final against Zenit due to injury and this could be his last match in a Rangers shirt with his contract up in the summer and Jon McLaughlin likely to play the Scottish Cup final. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. CB: John Lundstram Rangers fans have dubbed him the “best on earth”. Has really come to the fore in recent months, especially in Europe. His versatility will allow the team to be flexible, able to go from defence to midfield seamlessly. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. CB: Connor Goldson Another who may well be set to exit in the summer. The defender has been Rangers’ Mr Reliable. Always available and one of the first names on the team-sheet. Will be expected to marshal the defence. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. CB: Calvin Bassey Van Bronckhorst may well think about Balogun in this position and Bassey as a wing-back. But Bassey gives the backline excellent recovery pace and someone who will be aggressive in engaging with opponents. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales