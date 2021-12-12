Rangers team: Giovanni van Bronckhorst goes with attacking-minded team in surprise move

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst arrives at Tynecastle.

The defending champions head to Tynecastle in what will be a stern test of their title credentials in Edinburgh.

The Dutch boss has gone with an offensive approach, with Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent and Fashion Sakala named in the starting XI and no obvious defensive midfielder.

In defence, there are few surprises given the personnel available, with Allan McGregor returning in goal in place on Jon McLaughlin and a back four of James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey and Borna Barisic. Nathan Patterson drops to the bench.

In midfield, only Glen Kamara offers natural defensive ballast, with Joe Aribo and Scott Arfield more forward thinking and likely to offer support to an attacking trio of Kent, Morelos and Sakala.

Rangers could also move to a 4-2-3-1, with Kamara and Arfield sitting and Aribo or Arfield playing as the No 10 behind Morelos.