Rangers target's 'crazy' asking price, Celtic eye £3.5m winger, Hoops-linked forward aware of transfer talk, Hibs want striker: SPFL Premiership Rumour Mill

Rumour Mill

Celtic transfer target Ado Onaiwu insists he’s fully focussed on Yokohama F. Marinos and catching leaders Kawasaki Frontale after hitting his 12th goal of season - but he is aware of the speculation linking him with a move to Scotland (The Scottish Sun)

Balogun with Arsenal

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal are in Scotland for games with Rangers and Hibs and will have Folarin Balogun in the first-team squad for the games. (The Sun)

Enough in the tank

Rangers legend Mark Hateley says every player in Steven Gerrard’s team has a price, but the champions’ first-team squad has the quality to cope with departures (Various)

Crazy talk

Dutch midfielder Joey Veerman, linked with a move to Rangers, has called Heerenveen’s asking price as “crazy” after his club rejected a bid from Hellas Verona. (VI via Daily Record)

Vieira victorious

Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace are preparing to beat Celtic and Newcastle to the signature of free agent Andre Ayew (GhanaSoccernet)

Dudu deal?

Israeli winger Liel Abada is attracting a host of clubs from Europe - and Celtic are said to be among them. The teenager’s agent is Dudu Dahan who has dealt with Celtic over transfers of his countrymen Hatem ElHamed and Nir Bitton. The forward would cost around £3.5m from Maccabi Petah Tikva (Scottish Sun)

Goalie glad

Dundee United boss Tam Courts has welcomed Benjamin Siegrist back and is delighted to see the goalkeeper between the sticks again (Evening Telegraph)

Transfer talk

Hibs boss Jack Ross leads his team into a match with Arsenal this evening, but is targeting a new striker, as well as defensive reinforcements (Edinburgh Evening News)