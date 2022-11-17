Rangers target's contract situation, Kylian Mbappe comparison, ex-Celtic manager and the £30m price tag

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed the club won’t break the bank to keep Ross Stewart at the club.

The Black Cats are looking to tie down the Scotland international on an extended deal. Stewart, a target for Rangers in the summer, is in the final year of his contract but the Championship side have an option to extend for a further year.

Talks have taken place with the 26-year-old but an agreement has yet to be reached. The striker helped fire Sunderland back into the second tier last season and scored five in his first seven this campaign before being struck with an injury which has kept him out since the start of September.

Mowbray is hopeful of striking a deal but admits the situation could develop into one where the club have to sell to make the most money from a key asset.

"I don't know Ross' agent,” the former Celtic and Hibs manager told the Newcastle Chronicle. “I've never spoken to him, but I'm sure he thinks he has (Kylian) Mbappe on his hands and whether we can get to a number that makes Ross feel warm in his stomach that we really love him and want him to stay and so he thinks that this is the platform for him to perform, if we can get there and he signs a new deal then fantastic.

"If we can't get there because it breaks all the structures and it's going to cause carnage behind the scenes because there are six other players who think 'hang on a minute, why is he earning that much and I'm earning this?' The club has to make those decisions and sometimes it can be really hard, but if you have to sell an asset then you have to sell an asset.

I hope we can get something sorted out. I believe he has got an amazing vehicle to progress his career. If he scores 20 or 25 goals, the phone will ring off the hook. All he has to do is knock on the door of the manager or the head coach and say 'I know so-and-so has been asking after me, and I'd like to go'. Then we say 'right, well as long as it's £30m then we can do it'."