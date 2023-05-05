All Sections
Rangers target will leave club on expiry of deal, 3-year-deal reports, Beale could land first summer signing

Rangers have received a huge boost in their pursuit of Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 5th May 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 13:54 BST
The Canaries have confirmed that the 25-year-old will be one of a number of players, including Sam Byram and ex-Falkirk and Dundee United goalkeeper Michael McGovern, to leave the club at the end of the season following the expiry of his deal.

Dowell has been strongly linked with a move to Ibrox with reports that he has signed a three-year deal to join this summer and has held talks with Michael Beale about following Todd Cantwell north from Norfolk.

“I’d like to thank the boys for their contribution to the club over the time they have been with us," Norwich City’s sporting director Stuart Webber said. “Michael has enjoyed two promotions and has been an outstanding professional throughout his time with us. Kieran and Sam both enjoyed being in the squad for the record-breaking points tally we have achieved in the Championship in 2021, with Kieran scoring some valuable goals during the run in. We wish all of the players well. They know that they are all, along with their families, welcome back at Carrow Road or the Lotus Training Centre any time.”

Beale has spoken openly about the need to add and rebuild his Rangers squad this summer. Dowell, who came through the Everton youth academy, could be one of the first pieces in the jigsaw. He had scored five and created three goals in 23 Championship games before knee ligament damage which has prevented him from playing since February. Predominantly an attacking midfielder he can fill in a variety of midfield and forward roles.

Norwich City confirm Rangers target Kieran Dowell will leave at the end of his contract. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)Norwich City confirm Rangers target Kieran Dowell will leave at the end of his contract. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Norwich City confirm Rangers target Kieran Dowell will leave at the end of his contract. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
