Rangers target £10 million prize money as they prepare to face Braga in Europa League

The Scottish champions have already guaranteed themselves UEFA prize money of €9.36 million (around £7.8 million) by reaching the quarter-finals of a European tournament for the first time since 2008.

They now have the opportunity to add to that bounty with a further bonus of €2.8 million (around £2.3 million) going to each of the clubs who reach the last four.

The impressive progress of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s squad in the competition provides a significant financial boost to Rangers for whom sustained European income is a key factor in achieving what managing director Stewart Robertson recently predicted will be ‘a very probable profitable situation this season’.

Rangers posted a loss of over £24 million last year as the impact of Covid-19 saw their overall revenue slump by 19 per cent.

They received £11.7 million from their run to the last 16 of the Europa League last season, the absence of supporters from home games taking that figure down from the £20.7 million they earned in reaching the same stage in 2019-20.

With capacity crowds back at Ibrox this season, Rangers can now anticipate total revenue well in excess of £20 million from their Europa League run - ticket sales, corporate and commercial revenue and their share of the TV market pool is likely to be worth in the region of £15 million.

If Rangers reach the final in Seville on May 18, further prize money of €4.6 million for the runners-up and €8.6 million for the winners is on the line.

