Rangers target indicates why Ibrox move could attract with Celtic connection

The Vitesse Arnhem centre-back has been strongly linked with a switch to the Scottish champions.

Rangers have already secured a pre-contract deal for Hearts star John Souttar but they could be losing both Leon Balogun and Connor Goldson who are out of contract at the end of the season. While the futures of Jack Simpson and Nikola Katic are up in the air.

Doekhi, who is Vitesse’s captain, has all but confirmed he will leave the club in the summer after more than 110 games.

Rangers are reported to be interested in defender Danilho Doekhi. (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old has previously noted the reported interest from Rangers and Napoli.

What European competition his next club are playing in could determine his future.

"My dream? Playing in the Champions League and for the Netherlands,” he told Dutch publication De Volkskrant.

If Rangers win the Scottish Premiership title they will all but be ensured of Champions League group stage football next season.

In addition, the player revealed he looks up to Virgil van Dijk.

The Liverpool centre-back moved from the Netherlands to Scotland, joining Celtic, before earning a move to the Premier League.

“I watch his game a lot," Doekhi said. “I try to analyse on a detailed level how he handles certain competition situations.

"Players are never completely the same in terms of qualities, but I try to recognise things in his game that I could also do.

"But if I continue to develop as I am doing now, I think I can reach the top one day."