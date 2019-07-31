Rangers target 'close to joining Ibrox side'; has told inner circle move is imminent

Have your say

Martin Skrtel has told close friends a move to Rangers is in the pipeline, according to reports in Turkey.

The 34-year-old's agent is understood to have held talks with the Ibrox side over a potential move, despite the Light Blues rubbishing the link last month.

Speaking earlier in July, the former Liverpool defender confirmed there had been dialogue between his representatives and the club.

Speaking to Slovakian media outlets, Skrtel said: "My agent had interviews with Basaksehir, Fenerbahce, Parma, Olympiacos and Glasgow Rangers.

"But I can't say anything more for now."

Turkish publication Fotomac - whose chief editor yesterday revealed that Rangers hadn't given up on tempting Skrtel to Scotland - claims the Slovakian international is "close" to joining his former Anfield colleague Steven Gerrard in Glasgow.

Skrtel had been linked with a return to Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce, with whom he spent three years, but it is understood the club's sporting director Damien Comolli baulked at the veteran's wage demands.