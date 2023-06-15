All Sections
Rangers target addresses future and admits discussions with international team-mates

Rangers target Auston Trusty admitted he is trying not to focus on the transfer window despite the speculation around his future but has spoken to US team-mates.
Joel Sked
Published 15th Jun 2023, 08:57 BST
 Comment

The 24-year-old was a key player for Birmingham City this past season, on loan from Arsenal. His impressive performances have prompted interest from Michael Beale, although he is still contracted to the Gunners.

A centre-back who can also play at left-back, Trusty has extensive experience in MLS with Philadelphia Union and Colorado Rapids, featuring more than 110 times. He spoke to The Athletic while on international duty with the United States and admitted he had spoken to some team-mates about a possible summer transfer.

“I definitely speak to the other players because we’ve all been in these environments,” he said. “The football world is very small, so if you’re in a situation a lot of guys have been in, it’s good to talk to people here because not too many people, at least around me, other than my agent and the team, are going to understand the ins and outs fully. We all talk about it all day, all different scenarios and situations, which is good and helps me figure things out. But my mind really is focused on the national team right now. It’s hard for me to focus on (the transfer window) because it’s almost like I’m doing a discredit to the national team because it’s such an honour and privilege to be here.”

Rangers have already signed Kieran Dowell, Jack Butland and Dujon Sterling, while they are on the cusp of adding striker Sam Lammers.

Auston Trusty has been linked with a move to Rangers. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)Auston Trusty has been linked with a move to Rangers. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
