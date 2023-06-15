Rangers target addresses future and admits discussions with international team-mates

A centre-back who can also play at left-back, Trusty has extensive experience in MLS with Philadelphia Union and Colorado Rapids, featuring more than 110 times. He spoke to The Athletic while on international duty with the United States and admitted he had spoken to some team-mates about a possible summer transfer.

“I definitely speak to the other players because we’ve all been in these environments,” he said. “The football world is very small, so if you’re in a situation a lot of guys have been in, it’s good to talk to people here because not too many people, at least around me, other than my agent and the team, are going to understand the ins and outs fully. We all talk about it all day, all different scenarios and situations, which is good and helps me figure things out. But my mind really is focused on the national team right now. It’s hard for me to focus on (the transfer window) because it’s almost like I’m doing a discredit to the national team because it’s such an honour and privilege to be here.”