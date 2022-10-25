The American businesswomen announced her intentions to acquire a 75 per cent stake in the Ibrox club earlier this year following a meeting with former chairman Paul Murray.

Rangers chairman Douglas Park and his fellow directors have so far knocked back her advances, with the club launching legal action against Ms Fox and her company KRF Capital over a potential breach of trademark in her attempts to gain investors.

The Ibrox club backed down and the case was dropped, but Ms Fox has said she remains keen to "explore opportunities" to invest in the club in the form of a revised bid to secure a 25 per cent stake, which would still make her Rangers' biggest individual shareholder.

Rangers have been valued at £100m by a football finance expert amid interest from American investor Kyle Fox. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

After valuing the club at £100m, Kieran Maguire, author of The Price of Football, suggested Ms Fox could acquire the shares required for £25m, but insisted she would struggle to convince enough shareholders to sell.

He told Football Insider: “Rangers have over 400million shares in issue at present.

“The asking price was probably in the region of 25p per share, minimum. If someone wanted to acquire all of those, you’d have to offer a premium.

“Rangers’ market value is probably just over £100m at this point.

“If Fox wants to take control, it’s going to have to be a lucrative and persuasive offer to encourage shareholders to give up their investment in the club.