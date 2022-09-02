Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Everton and Chelsea midfielder is now a free agent after being released by the Stamford Bridge club last month. Although the transfer window has now shut, it means the 27-year-old former England international can still sign for another club.

But Van Bronckhorst confirmed that won’t be Rangers. Indeed, he stressed the player was never an option they looked at despite reports linking the player to Ibrox.

“No, we didn’t,” the Dutchman said when asked if he had investigated the possibility of signing Barkley. “Of course, we know his availability, but he was never an option for us to take to Rangers.”

Former Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has been linked with Rangers.

With Alfredo Morelos now back in the fold and Ryan Kent retained despite interest elsewhere, there is pressure to tie the players down to longer deals if the club wish to maximise their value. Van Bronckhorst said it was too early to report any movement.

“No there is no update yet in contract talks,” he said. “I am happy Alfredo is back in the squad and available for me to pick. But contract wise I don’t have any updates.

“You want players in your squad who can change games,” he added. “Alfredo is definitely a player who can do that. He is still a threat up front and that gives me another option.