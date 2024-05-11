Rangers take decisive stance on yapping gesture - 'he knows and it will never happen again'
Fabio Silva’s goal celebration where he raised the shoulders of his shirt to highlight his own name and then made a ‘yapping' gesture with his hand won’t be seen again at Rangers, manager Philippe Clement has confirmed.
Although the meaning behind the on-loan Wolves winger’s reaction to scoring the equaliser in last weekend’s 4-1 win over Kilmarnock remains ambiguous, Clement was not impressed. It is believed Silva was responding to recent criticism of his performances since joining Rangers in January but whether he was targeting fans or pundits is unclear.
Either way, Clement has taken a firm stance. “I have doubts it was towards the Rangers fans but at the end that is not important, what is important is that you don’t need to do those gestures,” said the Belgian. “So I have spoken to him about that. He understands and it was out of the emotion and the frustration that he wants to do really good for the club. So it was the wrong reaction. He knows. And it will never happen again.”
Silva has scored just five goals since joining up with the Ibrox side and is generally felt to have underwhelmed performance-wise during his short time north of the Border. Much had been expected of the 21-year-old, who cost Wolves a reported fee of £35m when he signed from Porto.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.