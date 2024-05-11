Clement was deeply unimpressed by actions of loanee after scoring against Kilmarnock

Fabio Silva’s goal celebration where he raised the shoulders of his shirt to highlight his own name and then made a ‘yapping' gesture with his hand won’t be seen again at Rangers, manager Philippe Clement has confirmed.

Although the meaning behind the on-loan Wolves winger’s reaction to scoring the equaliser in last weekend’s 4-1 win over Kilmarnock remains ambiguous, Clement was not impressed. It is believed Silva was responding to recent criticism of his performances since joining Rangers in January but whether he was targeting fans or pundits is unclear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Either way, Clement has taken a firm stance. “I have doubts it was towards the Rangers fans but at the end that is not important, what is important is that you don’t need to do those gestures,” said the Belgian. “So I have spoken to him about that. He understands and it was out of the emotion and the frustration that he wants to do really good for the club. So it was the wrong reaction. He knows. And it will never happen again.”

Rangers' Fabio Silva celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 against Kilmarnock.