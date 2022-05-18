Rangers tactics v Frankfurt: Kemar Roofe to start? John Lundstram in midfield or defence? - Scotsman Football Show

The Scotsman is in Spain for what could be a momentous night for Rangers as they bid to bring a European trophy back to Ibrox for only the second time in the club’s history following the 3-2 win over Dynamo Kiev in the Cup Winners’ Cup final of 1972.

The omens are good for Rangers – it is exactly 50 years since that famous triumph in Barcelona while this year the club is also celebrating its 150th anniversary. The 100,000 fans who have joined their team on the journey to Seville will hope that it is simply meant to be.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As kick-off draws closer, attention is turning towards the impending team announcements, with Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst facing a huge call over the tactics and personell he will deploy against the Bundesliga opponents at the Estadio Ramon-Pizjuan Stadium.

David Oliver, The Scotsman's reporter in Seville, previews the match with Matthew Elder and Joel Sked.

In this episode of the Scotsman Football Show, our man in Andalucia, David Oliver, joins Matthew Elder and Joel Sked to give their predictions ahead of the big match and look at what the Rangers line-up might be.