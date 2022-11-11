Rangers suffer Antonio Colak injury blow as Ryan Jack returns for St Mirren clash

The Croatian international striker has picked up an injury and will miss his side’s final match before the World Cup break.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed: “Colak has a minor injury and will miss tomorrow. He will be fine for us coming back from the break.”

Fashion Sakala is also unavailable with a minor muscle injury which kept him out of the midweek 1-0 win over Hearts at Ibrox.

Rangers striker Antonio Colak has been ruled out until after the World Cup break. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a much-needed boost for Rangers’ injury-hit squad, midfielder Ryan Jack will return for the first time since picking up a calf injury in the 7-1 defeat to Liverpool at Ibrox on October 12.

The 30-year-old was expected to be out until after the winter break, but after being named in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for next week’s friendly in Turkey, van Bronckhorst has confirmed that Jack will return for the trip to Paisley as he welcomed his international call-up.

“Ryan Jack will be involved in the squad tomorrow,” Van Bronckhorst said. “It should also be beneficial for him to get minutes with Scotland.”

Rangers remain without a number of key players through injury – including Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Filip Helander, Tom Lawrence, Kemar Roofe and Ianis Hagi – and van Bronckhorst hopes to welcome a number of them back when domestic action resumes at home to Hibs on December 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad