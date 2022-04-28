Rangers striker reveals mystery illness behind first-team absence

The Switzerland international has started just three matches since being recalled from Greuther Fürth in January and made his first appearance in over two months as a substitute in the 3-1 win over Motherwell on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has attributed his absence to a debilitating health issue that followed a bout of Covid, but he insists he is now fully recovered and ready to play a part in the Ibrox side's remaining fixtures.

However, he won’t feature in the Europa League due to being left out of the squad.

"The whole illness thing really blew my mind," Itten told a Swiss newspaper Blick. "I wanted to eat, but I couldn't, I only ate soup and lost a total of four kilos.

"I didn't know what kind of illness it was.

"Neither the Rangers' club doctors nor my girlfriend's father, who is also a doctor, could find an explanation.

"It's possible it was the aftermath of a Covid infection - I previously tested positive, even though I've been vaccinated three times.

"I was then in quarantine for ten days, felt good again, was back in fitness training before it knocked me out again.

"It's been a difficult time mainly because the training deficit at this point in the season means it is almost impossible to catch up, but I hope to play now.