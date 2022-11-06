The 24-year-old full back, who was playing at wing back yesterday, connected with the ball perfectly 25 yards from goal and watched it fly past Allan McGregor into the top corner for the game’s opener.

Nicky Clark struck against his old team to make it 2-0 before Rangers skipper James Tavernier replied with 16 minutes left. But the visitors could not even force a draw and now trail leaders Celtic by seven points.

That isn’t Brown’s concern after he brought his long wait for a professional goal to an end four minutes before half-time. He was still in a bit of a whirl when he reflected on the moment afterwards. Manager Callum Davidson claimed he hadn’t even seen the player score a goal in training. It’s little wonder Brown was unsure how to react.

St Johnstone's James Brown scoring his maiden career goal in the 2-0 win over Rangers. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“I can’t even remember what I did,” said the Malta international. “Apparently I just put my finger in the air and ran off. I just got bundled into by all the boys.

“It might take some beating,” he added. “I knew it was in as soon as it left my foot. Sometimes you just know, I caught it pure and I could not feel anything as it left my foot and it flew into the top corner.

“It was a lovely feeling. I just need to add that to my game, especially when I am playing at wing back.”

He wasn’t sure when he last felt that feeling of seeing a shot hit the net outwith training, and even then it doesn’t happen much.

“God knows,” he said. “You have put me on the spot. It must have been youth football, ages ago. Terrible, I know. But if you are going to score one that is probably the game to do it in.