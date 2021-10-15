Steve Bruce is still in charge at Newcastle United.

There has been intense speculation over Bruce's future at St James' Park since the completion of a Saudi-led takeover of the club last week.

But the Magpies said on Friday the 60-year-old would be in the dugout in what will be his 1,000th game as a manager.

Club director Amanda Staveley said: "We have had an extremely busy week reviewing the business and getting to know people and it is imperative that we continue to be patient and considered in our approach.

"Change does not always happen overnight, it demands time and that we follow a carefully considered plan and strategy.

"We met Steve and the players on Monday and have given them the time and space this week to focus on preparing for what is a very important game on Sunday.

"Steve has been very professional in our dealings with him and he and his coaching team will take the team on Sunday. If we make any changes going forward, Steve will be the first to know but, in the meantime, we wish him the best of luck in his 1,000th match as a manager and will be joining you in getting right behind the team.

"Thank you for the warm welcome you have given us. We can't wait to be at St James' Park with you."