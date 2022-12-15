Rangers stave off EPL interest to secure defender on new long-term deal

The club did not reveal the exact length of the deal for the 18-year-old, who has made 26 first-team appearances, including 19 this season.
The Scotland Under-21 international told Rangers TV: “I’m extremely happy to sign a long-term extension, it’s amazing for me and my family. It’s something I have always wanted to do, play for this club, and I’m glad it is continuing.
“I’ve been a fan of the club ever since I was born. My whole family are Rangers fans as well and I love this club, so it was a no-brainer.”
King believes his recent first-team experience has helped him “immensely”.
“I have had a few hard spells but it’s all about learning, you don’t make mistakes without learning,” he said. “It’s just about keeping my head down, keep working with the new staff and players, and it’s only going to help me.
“The Champions League was an amazing learning experience. I had a few difficult games there but it’s all about how you bounce back and respond to these type of setbacks.”
Rangers manager Michael Beale added: “I am really pleased for both Leon and his family. He was someone we always had high hopes for when I was here previously, and it has been fantastic to see how he has developed both before I left, and in the year since. With both Connor Goldson and Ben Davies nearing returns to the team, that will provide Leon with an even greater opportunity to learn and develop, and push on for even more appearances in the first-team.”