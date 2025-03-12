How will Barry Ferguson set his Rangers team up for crucial Europe League clash with Fenerbahce? Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
How will Barry Ferguson set his Rangers team up for crucial Europe League clash with Fenerbahce? Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Rangers starting XI vs Fenerbache: How we predict Barry Ferguson will line up at Ibrox as two key decisions made - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 12th Mar 2025, 14:33 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 15:02 BST

Rangers can qualify for the quarter-finals of the Europa League against Fenerbache at Ibrox tomorrow night.

After an impressive 3-1 first leg win over Fenerbahce in Istanbul last week, Barry Ferguson’s Rangers are on the cusp of making the quarter-finals of the Europa League as they welcome Jose Mourinho’s side to Ibrox this Thursday.

Two goals ahead in the tie, the Glasgow giants are daring to dream once again after last week’s astonishing performance saw them shock their Turkish counterparts thanks to a brace from Vaclav Cerny and a first-half strike from Cyriel Dessers.

While interim boss Ferguson insists that the tie is far from over, there is a bubbling of excitement building around Ibrox as Rangers look to edge closer to their second Europa League final in three years. Can they do it?

However the game goes, it is sure to be an intense night in Govan, as the Ibrox atmosphere gears up for another potentially famous European night against the Turkish outfit.

But who will be the 11 players tasked with getting Rangers to the final eight of the competition? Does fit again Dujon Sterling return to the side? Is Robin Propper fit enough after a blow to head in last week’s first leg? Will the formation remain the same?

The Scotsman has predicted how we think Rangers will line up, with plenty of talking points surrounding selection ahead of the game. Do you agree with our line up?

Made some big saves in last week's first leg victory in Istanbul, and will keep his place in the net.

1. GK: Jack Butland

Made some big saves in last week's first leg victory in Istanbul, and will keep his place in the net. | SNS Group

The captain was deployed as a right-sided centre back in last week's 3-1 first leg win, and performed well. Barry Ferguson will start his skipper at Ibrox tomorrow night.

2. RCB: James Tavernier

The captain was deployed as a right-sided centre back in last week's 3-1 first leg win, and performed well. Barry Ferguson will start his skipper at Ibrox tomorrow night. | SNS Group

Returned to the starting XI following injury last week, and will keep his place in the middle of a back as Rangers' most valuable centre-back.

3. CB: John Souttar

Returned to the starting XI following injury last week, and will keep his place in the middle of a back as Rangers' most valuable centre-back. | SNS Group

Replace Robin Propper after the Dutch centre-back suffered a blow to the head, and performed admirably. The experienced Nigerian will come into the starting XI on Thursday night.

4. LCB: Leon Balogun

Replace Robin Propper after the Dutch centre-back suffered a blow to the head, and performed admirably. The experienced Nigerian will come into the starting XI on Thursday night. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
