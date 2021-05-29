Rangers star's €10m price tag, Celtic set for shock appointment, Hearts to sign winger, Old Firm transfer boost, Hibs and Aberdeen target on future - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

Celtic are reportedly close to appointing Ange Postecoglou as their new boss. Picture: Getty

That's what we have had these past five days with a number of managerial departures and player moves.

Here is all the transfer news and main headlines from around the SPFL you need to know:

New Celtic manager

Celtic are set to make a shock appointment in Ange Postecoglou after talks with No.1 candidate Eddie Howe broke down. The Parkhead club confirmed they are in advanced talks with another manager. It is believed the former Australia boss will take over the vacant post. (Various)

– Other possible candidates include former Celtic player Roy Keane, Frank Lampard and St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson. While Postecoglou is the strong favourite with the bookmakers, the trio feature highly on the bookies’ shortlist. (The Scotsman)

Howe deal collapse

The Eddie Howe to Celtic deal collapsed due to some of the proposed backroom team not wanting to move north. The former Bournemout manager was preparing to take over and wanted his full backroom staff in place but not all were able to be convinced and Howe wasn’t prepared to work without them all. (Daily Record)

Parkhead amateur hour

Chris Sutton has labelled Celtic’s current situation “amateur hour”. The former Parkhead striker can’t get his head around the fact the club’s eggs were all in the one basket but it still fell through. With Celtic back in pre-season in under three weeks’ time, Sutton called it a “shambles". (Daily Record)

Morelos’ Covid positive

Rangers star Alfredo Morelos tested positive for coronavirus. The striker is on international duty with Colombia and returned a positive test as did a physio. The nation’s FA confirmed the player is in good health. Morelos is part of Colombia’s Copa America squad. (Various)

Griffiths future

Leigh Griffiths admits he is aware he may have to move on to “pastures new” this summer. The Celtic striker, who was left out of the Scotland squad, is waiting to find out what the club's new manager has in store for him after a difficult season at Parkhead. (Go Radio)

Gino Hearts deal

Hearts are set to seal a permanent deal for Josh Ginnelly. The winger, a hugely popular member of the squad, missed the majority of the season due to injury. He was on loan from Preston North End but it was confirmed earlier this month he would be a free agent once his contract expired this summer. Ginnelly is still doing rehab at Hearts. (Football Insider)

Old Firm transfer boost

Celtic and Rangers have recieved a possibly transfer boost with news Siriki Dembele is set to leave Peterborough United. Posh have offered the forward, who has been linked with the Old Firm as well as a number of English clubs, a bumper new deal but the likelihood is he won’t sign it and enters the final year of his current deal. (Peterborough Telegraph)

Aribo worth €10m