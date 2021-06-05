Rangers starlet Nathan Patterson to win first Scotland cap as update given on John Fleck Covid situation

Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson is expected to win his first Scotland cap against Luxembourg on Sunday night after he and five other players returned negative Covid-19 results.

By Angus Wright
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 3:51 pm
Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson will win his first Scotland cap.

Patterson, David Marshall, Che Adams, Grant Hanley, John McGinn and Stephen O’Donnell remained at Scotland’s training base in Spain on Wednesday rather than travelling to face the Netherlands in Portugal as precautionary measure after team-mate John Fleck tested positive for Covid-19.

However, manager Steve Clarke today received a boost after the sextet’s latest tests. They will now all feature at the Stade Josy Barthel, with Patterson set to at least play a part from the bench.

Fleck, however, will remain locked in his Spanish hotel room for another few says as he completes his stint in quarantine after a positive coronavirus test.

“John needs to isolate until the middle of next week," said Clarke. "The rest of the boys have been training as normal. Bad for John but good for everyone else.

“They trained every day so no set-backs physically. You can expect to see the others play. They are all fit and available, except for John, for the Luxembourg game which is good.

“We'll use this game to look at one or two different things. We want to get some minutes into players whose season may have finished a little while ago and maybe look at one or two combinations that might stand us in good stead during the tournament.

“I've got a few things to think about overnight but it will be a good team that's on the pitch.”

