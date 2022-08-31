Rangers star wanted by Premiership rivals as defender could join Hearts Euro conquerors

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old has not featured in a first-team squad so far this campaign and does not appear to be in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s plans.

Kelly has a year to run on his Rangers contract but has not made a first-team appearance since August 2021, one of three outings.

The midfielder has had three loan spells, at Ayr United, Ross County and Salford City and is into the final year of his contract at Ibrox.

According to the Daily Record, a number of clubs from the Scottish Premiership and the lower leagues in England are keen on the player.

David Martindale, who has recently added forward Kurtis Guthrie, has made the move to add Kelly to his midfield ranks which include Jason Holt, Stephane Omeonga and Scott Pittman.

Meanwhile, Nikola Katic is on the verge of a move to Swiss champions FC Zurich.

The centre-back had been linked with Israeli champions Maccabi Haifa but according to reports in Croatia Switzerland appears to be his destination with little future at Ibrox.

Stephen Kelly could leave Rangers before the end of the transfer window. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Katic missed the entire 2020/21 season due to injury and then spent last campaign on loan in his homeland with Hajduk Split.

Zurich, who defeated Hearts in the Europa League play-off but sit bottom of the Swiss Super League, are looking to bolster their ranks under manager Franco Foda.