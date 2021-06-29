Rangers star wanted by duo, £8m EPL star's Celtic signing claim, £2.6m forward linked with Ibrox move - Scottish Football transfer round-up

Kai Kennedy is wanted by two Championship clubs. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

In Scotland, attention has switched back to the domestic game and the transfer window:

Morelos worth £30m

Former England striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has expressed his surprise at the reported £13million value of Alfredo Morelos. The Colombian has been linked with a switch to Portuguese giants Porto. The pundit believes Rangers should be demanding a lot more for their star striker.

“I thought it would be nearer £30million than £13million. He’s a very talented player, if I was selling him as Rangers I’d want at least £30million.” (Football Insider)

Egyptian’s Celtic claim

Celtic were close to signing Trezeguet, the Egyptian attacker has revealed. In 2015, the winger was leaving El Ahly in his homeland and talks took place with Celtic but the Glasgow giants couldn't agree a fee and he moved to Anderlecht in Belgium for a €1million loan fee with an option to make the deal permanent for €2.5million. He has since moved to Aston Villa for £8.75m. (Scottish Sun)

Centre-back to Celtic talks

Mario Vuskovic was involved in a friendly with club side Hadjuk Split, scoring in a 4-0 win over Slask Wroclaw as talks continue about a potential switch to Celtic. The teenage centre-back will likely cost the Parkhead side upwards of £4.5million if negotiations can be concluded. (Scottish Sun)

Duo keen on Ibrox star

Dunfermline Athletic and Partick Thistle are keen on Kai Kennedy. The Rangers attacker is set to move on loan for the coming season. Kennedy signed a contract extension to stay at Ibrox until 2023 earlier this year. He spent the past season on loan at Inverness CT then Raith Rovers. (Daily Record)

Ntcham deal to be revived?

AEK Athens could revive their interest in Oliver Ntcham. It was understood the Greek side pulled the plug on a deal for the midfielder. However, they are now reconsidering whether to make an offer for the Frenchman who cost Celtic £4.5million. (Sportime)

Colombian forward interesting Rangers

Rangers have been linked with a £2.6million move for Santiago Moreno. The Colombian forward has impressed for America de Cali and attracted interest from MLS and the Premier League. (Daily Record)

