Rangers star 'too good' for teams linked as Michael Beale reveals huge injury boost

Rangers boss Michael Beale believes Glen Kamara is too good for the teams he has been linked to as he expressed his hope that he gets back to his influential self in the middle of the park for the team.

The Finn started the club's 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday and will be in line to face Hibs at Ibrox on Thursday night when the team return to competitive action. Kamara is likely to be one of the key beneficiaries of the change of manager having started just seven games under Giovanni van Bronckhorst this season.

Beale spoke of knowing how good the 27-year-old is having recently watched Rangers defeat RB Leipzig on the way to last season's Europa League final and how they have a “fantastic relationship”. Kamara has recently been linked with Italian side Salernitana and French trio Nantes, Nice and Marseille.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If the real Glen Kamara plays football, there will always be teams who want him,” Beale said. “I would always want him to be in a Rangers team that I was coaching or watching. In terms of all the speculation and looking at some of the clubs that are after him, in my opinion I think that the best version of Glen is too good to play for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Beale revealed he is hoping to have Ben Davies and Connor Goldson available for the clash with Hibs. Leon King, who is reportedly set to sign a new deal, and James Sands started as the defensive pairing against Leverkusen. Goldson has been missing since the middle of October.

“If everything goes to plan, I’ll have four options and not two for Thursday night,” he said.“It’ll just be a case of where they are physically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The plan is that Ben Davies and Connor will return to training in the next 24 to 48 hours, which will be hugely important to the group. Connor Goldson is ahead of schedule. It was his first longer-term injury for three or four years, but we are definitely a stronger squad and dressing room for Connor’s presence so if he is available, great. Likewise, with Ben Davies but we certainly won’t rush them.”