Rangers star to remain at Ibrox for the 'foreseeable' after surprise transfer U-turn

Scott Wright will remain at Rangers for the “foreseeable” future following the collapse of a proposed move to Turkey, manager Michael Beale has confirmed.

The 26-year-old winger was expected to depart the Ibrox club after travelling to meet officials from newly-promoted Super Lig side Pendiskpor last month, but the deal has been kiboshed with head coach Osman Ozkoylu claiming “costs” were to blame for the failed move.

Wright is now back in the first-team picture at Rangers following the surprise U-turn and was brought off the bench in the closing stages of Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Servette in the Champions League third round qualifying first leg tie at Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Beale is now expecting the player, who is under contract until 2025, to remain with the club beyond the end of the transfer window. “Scott Wright is a Rangers player for the foreseeable until anything changes,” explained the Rangers boss.

One player who has departed Ibrox is youngster Alex Lowry with the 20-year-old attacking midfielder completing a season-long loan move to Premiership rivals Hearts last week with two appearances already under his belt. He came off the bench in the 2-0 win over St Johnstone on the opening weekend of the league season before making his first Hearts start in the 2-1 defeat to Rosenborg in the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round first leg tie in Norway on Thursday.