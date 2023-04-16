Rangers star to be 'watched by scouts' as door opens to potential EPL move

The Rangers winger is free to leave Ibrox at the end of the season when his contract expires but manager Michael Beale recently hinted that he still hopes to convince the 26-year-old to sign a new deal.

However, there may be competition from Premier League newcomers Burnley who have already clinched promotion from the Championship and are looking to bolster their ranks ahead of a return to the English top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Scottish Sun, Clarets boss Vincent Kompany will sent scouts to watch him the former Liverpool star in action before the end of the season as the weigh up the prospect of making him an offer.

Rangers winger Ryan Kent is reportedly attracting interest from Burnley. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Kent missed Rangers' 5-2 win over St Mirren at Ibrox on Saturday through injury but it is hoped he will be fit for the trip to face Aberdeen at Pittodrie next Sunday. He is one of a number of first-team stars out of contract at Rangers this summer including Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Jack.

Speaking last month about the situation with the trio, manager Michael Beale said: "We haven’t done anything with any of the out-of-contract players. We want to have a look and keep talking.