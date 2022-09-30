Rangers star tipped to sign January pre-contract and be a 'big loss'

A £7million signing from Liverpool, the 25-year-old has attracted transfer interest during his time at Ibrox, namely from Leeds United.

When Marcelo Bielsa was manager the Elland Road side had a reported bid of £10million rejected for the player.

Sky Sports pundit Andy Walker reckons “there will be interest in Kent” come January.

"A couple of years ago he would have been the type of player who would cost around £15m, and I think there were clubs prepared to pay that for him,” he told Go Radio.

"It didn’t happen and Rangers didn’t want to sell him, which is absolutely their right and he’s still got the option of extending his contract. I don’t think it makes any sense to run his contract down.

"I think he’ll sign for another club in January, he’ll sign a pre-contract and it’s a big loss. Not just a talented player but in a business sense you’re not getting any money for him.”

Rangers were in a similar situation last season with Connor Goldson. It appeared the centre-back would walk away from the club following the expiry of his contract but then agreed a long-term deal after the season had finished.

Ryan Kent is in the final year of his deal at Rangers. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)