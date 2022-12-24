Rangers star suffers season-ending injury and may have played last game for club

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis will miss the remainder of the season due to injury.

The Northern Ireland international was absent for the 1-0 win at Ross County on Friday evening having also sat out the 3-2 win at Pittodrie on Tuesday.

The Ibrox club have now confirmed that the 37-year-old has suffered a serious knee injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.

It means Davis – who is out of contract in the summer – may have played his last game for the club.

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis has been ruled out for the rest of the season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

A club statement read: “Rangers can this afternoon confirm that midfielder Steven Davis has suffered an injury to his knee and will miss the remainder of this season.

“As always Steven has the best wishes of everyone at Ibrox as he embarks upon his recovery.”

