Rangers star skewers ex-Celtic hero Chris Sutton with seven-word put down of pundit

Rangers star Todd Cantwell has poked fun at former Celtic striker Chris Sutton with a seven-word put down on Twitter.

The Ibrox midfielder was responding to a tweet on the social media platform asking “who is the best pundit in Scottish football?”. Cantwell’s posted: “I can tell you isn’t Chris Sutton”.

It is the latest incident in what appears to be a continuing back and forth between the player and pundit. The pundit has previously accused the 25-year-old, who moved to Rangers from Sutton’s former club Norwich City in January, of making a “meal of things” and that referees will “cotton” onto the player going down easy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cantwell responded on Instagram with a picture of cuts on his leg with the caption “probably a dive”.

The player has further endeared himself to the Rangers support with his latest tweet. Since joining in January he has impressed with 11 goal contributions in 20 games in the second half of the season.