Rangers star sidelined for 'six to nine months' as cruciate ligament injury confirmed

The midfielder suffered a knee injury during the Scottish Cup fourth-round win over Stirling but Rangers had not previously divulged the nature of the damage or the timeframe beyond the player missing the rest of this season.

However, in his press briefing ahead of facing Annan Athletic in the Scottish Cup this Saturday, Rangers head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed reports from Romania that Hagi was likely to miss the start of next season, and possibly beyond.

"It's a cruciate ligament," van Bronckhorst said. "I have had the injury as well and it's between six to nine months so if you count it's likely he will miss the start of the season. It's not difficult maths to do.

Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi will miss six to nine months after undergoing cruciate ligament surgery. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"Hopefully his recovery will go smoothly and he can recover well. That's our main objective. If you are out for six to nine months you just have to wait and see how the rehab is developing, but for me that's no surprise."