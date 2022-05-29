Rangers star set to defy exit talk and sign contract extension

The 37-year-old was rumoured to be on his way out of Ibrox this summer, either due to retirement or moving on to another club, with Motherwell and St Mirren both linked.
However, the Daily Record report that that Davis is keen to continue his playing career, with the Nothern Ireland international now "close to agreeing" a new one year deal with the Scottish Cup winners.
Discussing his future after the 2-0 win over Hearts at Hampden earlier this month, Davis said: "To be honest I really don't know.
"I think we just said we'd speak after this.
"It's been such an emotional week obviously with the European cup final - this doesn't make up for it because it was a real good opportunity for us but we're delighted to win this - then Jimmy Bell's funeral yesterday.
"It has been a really emotional week and I'm delighted we could finish on a high.
"We'll sit down next week or so and see where everything sits."