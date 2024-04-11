Rangers star ruled out of Ross County match as injury picked up against Celtic requires surgery
Rangers midfielder Mohamed Diomande has been ruled out of the trip to Ross County on Sunday after undergoing surgery on a thumb injury.
The midfielder picked up the knock during the 3-3 draw with Celtic at Ibrox last Sunday and will play no part in the Scottish Premiership showdown in the Highlands.
The Ivorian, who is currently on loan from Nordsjælland ahead of completing a permanent move to Ibrox in the summer, was seen sporting a bandage on his left thumb during Rangers training session on Friday.
He has started the last 10 matches for Philippe Clement’s side and the Rangers boss allayed any fears that the 22-year-old will be sidelined for a longer spell.
“Diomande had an operation on his thumb after a contact in the Old Firm match, he will be missing this weekend,” Clement confirmed during his pre-match press conference. “It’s not a long-term one.”
Diomande will join left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, midfielder Ryan Jack, forward Danilo and winger Oscar Cortes on the sidelines this weekend. Scotland international Jack has had a setback in his recovery from a calf problem while Danilo (knee) and Cortes, who had surgery on a muscle injury, are likely to miss the rest of the season.
