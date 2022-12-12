News you can trust since 1817
Rangers star 'on list of top Premier League clubs' to sign new deal until 2026

Rangers star Leon King could be set to sign a new deal, keeping him at Ibrox until 2026.

By Angus Wright
56 minutes ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 10:11am
According to transfer-specialist journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 18-year-old will put pen to paper in the coming days on a contract extension on his current deal which runs out in 2024. The teenager is highly-rated at the club. With injuries to the likes of John Souttar, Connor Goldson and Ben Davies he has been a first-team regular this campaign, making 19 appearances.

Performances, both domestically and in the Champions League, have caught the eye of clubs in England. He featured in all six group games, including at right-back. Despite the interest from down south but he is set to remain in Govan for the foreseeable future.

Romano tweeted: "Scottish top talented centre back is on the list of many top Premier League clubs – new deal in place, to be signed in the next days.”

Leon King could be set to sign a new Rangers deal. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
