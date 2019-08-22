Rangers star lets fans know he’s not travelled with squad in bizarre fashion

Have your say

Rangers defender George Edmundson has revealed that he didn’t travel with the rest of the team for the match with Legia Warsaw - by asking where would be best to watch the game in Glasgow.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

The centre-back was named in the Europa League squad ahead of fellow defender Filip Helander, who was later added in place of Brandon Barker.

However, despite Steven Gerrard saying he didn’t have any injury concerns, Edmundson has stayed behind in Scotland.

He tweeted: “Anywhere in Glasgow showing the Rangers game tonight?”

Fans inundated him with recommendations for bars that will be broadcasting the match, which is exclusively live on Rangers TV.

The tweet was later deleted.