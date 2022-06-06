Rangers star Joe Aribo offers terse response over transfer speculation with 'serious interest'

Joe Aribo has shut down transfer speculation when quizzed about his Rangers future while on international duty.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 6th June 2022, 3:36 pm

The midfielder is away with Nigeria for their Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches against Sierra Leone and Mauritius.

Aribo is off the back of a successful season at Ibrox, helping the team win the Scottish Cup and scoring in the Europa League final.

He has been linked with a reunion with Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa, while The Atheltic reports their is serious interest from Crystal Palace.

The 25-year-old recently spoke of his happiness at Rangers and offered a terse response when asked once more about his future and the rumours about a move to the Premier League.

"I'm not focused on that,” he said, as per All Nigeria Soccer.

"Right now I'm with Nigeria so I'm just focusing on playing with my country and representing my country.

"Like I said I'm not focused on all of that stuff, I'm just focusing on Nigeria right now."

Joe Aribo has shut down transfer talk when away with Nigeria. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

