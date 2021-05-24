Rangers star 'interest' from league winners, Celtic target's €10m price tag, Parkhead appointment imminent, Ajer wanted in £8m deal - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

It follows a big weekend with St Johnstone claiming a historic double on Saturday afternoon, defeating Hibs in the Scottish Cup final, while Brechin City will be replaced by Kelty Hearts following the latter's victory in the Pyramid play-off.

Clubs are now turning their full attention to next season and strengthening their squads.

Scottish football's key transfer news and headlines:

Monday's Scottish football transfer news and headlines.

Ajer EPL target

Kristoffer Ajer is a key target for Newcastle United. The Norwegian ace has reportedly been watched by the Premier League side and they are ready to up the ante with an £8million move. Ajer, who has been linked with a number of clubs previously, is contracted until 2022. (Scottish Sun)

Mulumbu’s Killie exit

Tommy Wright has admitted some of his Kilmarnock players will be happy Youssouf Mulumbu has left the club ahead of the play-off clash with Dundee. The Congolese midfielder was in his third spell at Rugby Park but cleaned out his locker and went AWOL after the final league game of the campaign against Hamilton Academical.

“I’m not stunned that he has left, Wright said. “Having worked with him, the type of player he is, nothing stuns me about him. Since I’ve been here he’s done nowhere near enough to be in the team, so it’s not something I’ve lost any sleep over. Some of the players are happy actually.” (Various)

Rangers investigation

Rangers have confirmed they are aware of the situation regarding Chris McKee, their young forward out on loan at Brechin City. McKee was shown a red card in the Pyramid play-off match with Kelty Hearts for 'foul and abusive language of a homophobic nature’.

"We will investigate this incident thoroughly and it will be treated with the utmost seriousness,” a Rangers spokesperson said. "As a club, we oppose all forms of discrimination. We will handle this incident robustly.“ (Various)

Celtic manger update

Celtic will finally appoint Eddie Howe as their new manager this week. The former Bournemouth man has been the favourite to replace Neil Lennon permanently for weeks and the Parkhead side are on the cusp of making an announcement. Howe wants to bring his former coaches Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone with him. The appointment could swiftly be followed by a director of football. (Daily Record)

Hagi ‘interest’

Interest in Rangers star Ianis Hagi could increase following the promotion of VFL Bochum to the German top flight. According to reports in the press in the player’s homeland recently, the 2.Bundesliga winners are keen on the playmaker. Now with promotion secured, it is more likely than before that they will step up their interest with the player having also been linked with Sevilla. After an impressive season at Ibrox, Hagi will most likely be difficult to prise away from Rangers. (Daily Record)

