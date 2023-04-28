All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
31 minutes ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
1 hour ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
2 hours ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
2 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet

Rangers star in 'haven’t been perfect' admission despite player of the year nomination and Celtic quiet claim

Borna Barisic has made an honest admission off the back of being nominated for Rangers’ player of the year, revealing he hasn’t been perfect this season.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:59 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:59 BST
 Comment

The Croatian is one of three players nominated, alongside on loan star Malik Tillman and captain James Tavernier. The 30-year-old has held onto his spot at left-back despite the signing of Ridvan Yilmaz. Only Celtic duo Jota and Matt O’Riley have provided more Premiership assists than the defender’s nine.

"I don't want to talk too much about myself, but I was happy to see the Player of the Year nomination - it means a lot to me,” he said. “I try to help the team a lot with my assists and continue to improve. I know I haven't been perfect and I will keep pushing hard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"When you have someone to compete with for your position you become a better player, everyone competes at training. Having Ridvan working hard at training everyday pushes me to be at my best.”

Barisic and his Rangers team-mates will be looking to overcome rivals Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final. It will be the fifth meeting between the rivals this campaign and the Ibrox side have yet to win. It presents their last realistic chance of winning silverware.

“We analysed our last three games against them, and we know the mistakes we made and where to improve,” he admitted. “Obviously, we lost, but there were some positives from the performance away at Celtic. I don't want to talk too much, I would like to be more quiet and show on the pitch.”

Borna Barisic wants Rangers to do their talking on the pitch against Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)Borna Barisic wants Rangers to do their talking on the pitch against Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Borna Barisic wants Rangers to do their talking on the pitch against Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Related topics:CelticBorna BarisicJames TavernierPremiershipMatt O'Riley
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.