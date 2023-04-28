Rangers star in 'haven’t been perfect' admission despite player of the year nomination and Celtic quiet claim

Borna Barisic has made an honest admission off the back of being nominated for Rangers’ player of the year, revealing he hasn’t been perfect this season.

The Croatian is one of three players nominated, alongside on loan star Malik Tillman and captain James Tavernier. The 30-year-old has held onto his spot at left-back despite the signing of Ridvan Yilmaz. Only Celtic duo Jota and Matt O’Riley have provided more Premiership assists than the defender’s nine.

"I don't want to talk too much about myself, but I was happy to see the Player of the Year nomination - it means a lot to me,” he said. “I try to help the team a lot with my assists and continue to improve. I know I haven't been perfect and I will keep pushing hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you have someone to compete with for your position you become a better player, everyone competes at training. Having Ridvan working hard at training everyday pushes me to be at my best.”

Barisic and his Rangers team-mates will be looking to overcome rivals Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final. It will be the fifth meeting between the rivals this campaign and the Ibrox side have yet to win. It presents their last realistic chance of winning silverware.

“We analysed our last three games against them, and we know the mistakes we made and where to improve,” he admitted. “Obviously, we lost, but there were some positives from the performance away at Celtic. I don't want to talk too much, I would like to be more quiet and show on the pitch.”