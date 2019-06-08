Rangers star hints at signing of Scotland youth international after Arsenal release

Have your say

Arsenal have confirmed that they have released Charlie Gilmour - and Rangers star Glenn Middleton has hinted he could be on his way to Ibrox.

Charlie Gilmour could be heading to Ibrox after Arsenal release.

The Scotland youth international was one of seven players to leave the Gunners following the expiration of their contracts.

Rangers-daft Gilmour made two appearances for the Premier League giants, both in the Europa League this campaign just past.

Middleton tweeted about Gilmour, posting: "Big things coming up..."

The player has not hidden his love for Rangers on social media with his grandfather hoping to see him turn out at Ibrox.

The 20-year-old versatile midfielder was born in Brighton but qualifies for both Scotland and England.

He represented both at U16 and U17 level before choosing Scotland at U19 level.

Gilmour started as a defensive midfielder but has admitted that the player he looks up to his former Arsenal ace Santi Cazorla.