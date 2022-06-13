Rangers star helps national side to massive 10-0 win - Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo net Nigeria awards

Joe Aribo was rested for the match against Sao Tome and Principe, though Ibrox team-mate Bassey played 71 minutes of the rout, replaced by former team-mate Leon Balogun with the score 8-0 and 20 minutes still to play.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen added another in the closing stages – his own fourth of the match – and Emmanuel Dennis added a penalty as Nigeria took up top spot in the section, ahead of Guinea-Bissau who play later on Monday evening.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The triumph was not the only one for Rangers’ Nigerian stars. Both Aribo and Bassey were crowned in the country’s ‘Ballers Awards’ at the weekend.

Aribo was named midfielder of the year – seeing off fellow Nigerian rivals Wilfred Ndidi and Samuel Chukwueze for the recognition, while in-demand Bassey was named the revelation of the year for his stand-out performances for club and country.