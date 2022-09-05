Rangers star attracting interest from Newcastle United - impressive midfielder watched

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old midfielder is currently on loan at Championship side Partick Thistle.

McKinnon was on target in the weekend’s win over Arbroath which kept the Smokies just one point behind league leaders Ayr United. It was his second goal for the Jags since moving to Ian McCall’s side earlier this summer.

According to the Scottish Sun, Newcastle United have had scouts watch the teenager in action this campaign with a view to a potential move. The Magpies are aware of the talent Scotland has to offer having recently signed Charlie McArthur from Kilmarnock.

McKinnon, who was labelled “excellent” by McCall after the weekend win, is contracted to Rangers until 2025, having signed a new deal prior to his season-long loan at Firhill.

He has already had first-team experience under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, coming off the bench in the final league game of the season to score in a 3-1 win at Hearts.