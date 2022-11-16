Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is reportedly on a shortlist of possible striker options for Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the January transfer window.

The Super Lig leaders are looking to strengthen as they look to add to their two-point lead over fierce rivals Galatasaray. Fener have not found goals hard to come by with 36 scored in 13 games, bringing nine wins in the league. They have hit five or more goals on four occasions so far in domestic competition.

Ecuadorian international Enner Valencia leads the Super Lig scoring with 13, while former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has five. According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Fenerbahce have a three-man shortlist as they look to bring in options in case of injuries to their top scorers. The list is made up of players in the final year of their contract and includes Morelos, who the club have been linked with in the past, as well as former Celtic star Moussa Dembele, regarded as the No.1 target for Jorge Jesus’ men as well as Colombian international Luis Muriel, a seasoned campaigner in Serie A.

Morelos is regarded as the third option and is currently in the midst of a very difficult season at Ibrox. The 26-year-old has just three goals to his name and his performance in the draw with St Mirren was widely criticised. He has been back-up to Antonio Colak.

Meanwhile, Rangers are reportedly interested in Nicolas Raskin. The Standard Liege midfielder is in the final year of his deal and was previously linked with a switch to Ibrox. According to Voetbal Nieuws, the 21-year-old Belgian U-21 international is wanted by Club Brugge and Italian side Spezia.