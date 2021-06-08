Rangers star Alfredo Morelos returns to Colombia squad after overcoming Covid-19

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. Picture: SNS

The Rangers striker was forced into isolation and had to miss his nation’s World Cup qualifier against Peru after testing positive for Covid-19 when he returned to his homeland.

After spending ten days in quarantine , the striker tested negative for Covid and has now been allowed to join up with the rest of his international team-mates.

National team coach Reinaldo Rueda confirmed the positive news as he spoke to the media ahead of tonight’s match as Colombia continue their World Cup qualifying campaign against Argentina before their first Copa America match on the 14th.

He said: "I have just received the medical report from the state of the entire campus and the delegation after the evaluation of the PCR tests. We celebrate the reappearance of Alfredo Morelos, who has already been released from his quarantine since he tested negative. He returns to activities with us."

