Rangers star Alfredo Morelos in 'good health' after positive Covid test

Alfredo Morelos is in good health after positive Covid test. Picture: SNS

The 24-year-old is in the national team squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Peru and Argentina next month.

Morelos, along with a team physio who also tested positive, will isolate as per guidelines.

Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker, who helped Rangers win the Scottish Premiership, is hoping to be part of the squad for this summer’s Copa America.

A statement from the Colombian FA confirmed the player is in “good health”.

:"The technical staff of the Colombia male senior team reports that, following biosafety protocols, RT PCR tests were carried out and two positive cases for Covid-19 were found, the player Alfredo Morelos and the kinesiologist José Rendón,” it read.