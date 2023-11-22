Rangers star admits making Scotland Euro 2024 squad is 'main focus' in bid to play in first major finals

After missing out on Euro 2020 through injury, Ryan Jack is eager to be involved in Germany next summer

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is hoping to make Scotland's Euro 2024 squad after injury robbed him of a place at Euro 2020. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

As a Rangers player, Ryan Jack shouldn’t find it difficult returning to the job in hand. After all, his side travel to face Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Few assignments will focus the mind as much as a trip to a place where visitors from Ibrox are guaranteed to face a hot reception. This applies in particular to those who hail from the city, played for the local club and then are perceived to have done the unthinkable by signing for Rangers.

Not even the part Jack has played in helping Scotland qualify for back-to-back European Championships will count as mitigation.

The midfielder celebrated with the squad on Sunday night at Hampden after replacing John McGinn after 79 minutes of the 3-3 draw with Norway. Jack is now bidding to ensure he can secure one of the 20 outfield places available having missed out on Euro 2020 due to injury.

Although he must also concentrate on maintaining his place in the current Rangers midfield under new manager Philippe Clement, it’s unrealistic to expect Jack to banish all thoughts of next summer given as it counts as his first opportunity to play in a major finals.

“The main focus and aim as a player and staff is you want to be a part of a major tournament with the country,” said the 31-year-old. “There’s no way you can just go away and forget you’ve done it. It’ll always be in the back of your mind. (But) there are a lot of games and there’s a lot of football to play before then.”

Club football is his bread and butter, and despite a long association with Aberdeen, Rangers are his first love. But it’s clear Sunday’s celebrations with the Tartan Army will linger long in his memory after the surreal circumstances in which Scotland sealed qualification three years ago.

"It’s nice for players and fans together, even the coaching staff," said Jack. "All the people behind the scenes who do all the dirty work. They’re not the ones out on the pitch every game but to be together it was good to do a lap (of honour) and good for the supporters, because we didn’t get that last time.

"In Serbia we didn’t really get the chance in an empty stadium with no fans," he added. "We obviously had it ourselves behind closed doors in the hotel when we had a few drinks and whatever. It was great to be a part of it. Hopefully there are a lot more celebrations to come going forward.”

Jack knows there is a lot at stake for him personally in the coming months, both for club and country. Manager Steve Clarke is spoilt for choice in the central midfield area. Some players are destined to be disappointed.

“He touched on it again after the game against Norway,” said Jack. “He said to go back to your club, stay fit, stay healthy and play well and that’s all everyone can do moving forwards.

“It’s a great squad,” he added. “A lot of the boys who come away, including myself, don’t play every minute and don’t play every game but all the boys who come away all play a massive part behind the scenes training and preparing for games, doing everything right.