Defender Connor Goldson is one of nine Rangers first team squad members who are out of contract at the end of this season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Defender Connor Goldson is the most prominent of those whose longer-term future with the Scottish champions is uncertain. The 28-year-old is a mainstay of the side but has reported no progress on talks over a new deal.

Goldson is free to talk to other clubs in January and the prospects of the 28-year-old former Brighton player returning to England appear increasingly likely.

Speaking at Rangers’ annual general meeting at the Clyde Auditorium on Tuesday, Wilson stated that player contracts are divided into three groups – older players whose deals are reviewed in the summer, non-contributing players who will be let go and contributing players who are part of a salary model the club will not break.

There are six players in their 30s approaching the end of their deals who would appear to be in the first category and whose situations will therefore be assessed at the end of this season – midfielder Scott Arfield (33), defender Leon Balogun (33), goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin (34), midfielder Steven Davis (36), goalkeeper Allan McGregor (39) and striker Jermain Defoe (39).

The other two players out of contract next summer are back-up goalkeeper Andy Firth, who has made just one first team appearance since joining from Barrow in 2019, and out-of-favour winger Brandon Barker who has yet to feature in the first team this season.

